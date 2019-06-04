Val Kilmer se ha convertido en protagonista en las redes tras su última aparición pública. El actor que encarnó al mismísimo Batman lleva un tiempo alejado de los focos, pero ha reaparecido para apoyar un acto de su fundación TwainMania, que apuesta por educar a los niños bajo el legado de Mark Twain. Sin embargo, lo que realmente acaparó las miradas fue el aspecto del actor, que presentaba un rostro muy cambiado al que le convirtió en uno de los galanes del cine de Hollywood.
View this post on Instagram
In all of my life, all I have ever wanted to do is to use art to educate. As an actor this materializes in the effort to always be entertaining and with flair. Building on that notion, I've always strived to deliver the qualities that my characters had to possess and for a good many, somehow they have lived on. I reckon it is because I have never failed to find a deep and absolutely committed truth that I could believe in and respect. This same dedication is what I have brought to the @twainmania – along with Brad and Dom, who have dedicated their lives to proving there is an inspiration in education that this kind of curriculum will be the litmus test. Last night we got to share our know-how and spirit and plan to prove it right here in Los Angeles, if you give us the chance. Though we can only achieve this nationally, with like-minded believers like you. I can't thank all my friends, who manage to join me, enough. Sanam de Loren of @delorendesign and @santiagoarana with The Agency, sincere gratitude for welcoming me and my guests to your Sky Lane house. And thank YOU for taking your time read this. I hope you’ll take a moment to support this crucial cause. Let's bring empathy, tolerance and literacy to schools together. Learn more and consider a donation by going to the link in my bio and tapping on TwainMania Foundation
Con unas estrafalarias antenas y unos prismáticos colgando del cuello, Val Kilmer apareció sonriente, aunque prácticamente irreconocible para todos aquellos que no le han visto en su última época. Y es que, a punto de estrenarse la secuela de Top Gun, en la que el actor volverá a compartir pantalla con Tom Cruise, cuesta recordar al sex symbol de los ochenta.
Val Kilmer tuvo que enfrentarse hace dos años a un cáncer de garganta, una enfermedad que, aunque en un principio negó que sufriese, acabó por reconocer a finales de 2017. | [LEER MÁS: Doña Sofía visita las ruinas del palacio de su infancia]