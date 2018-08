Todos los detalles, con imágenes, de la vuelta al trabajo de María José Campanario

DPA 2017. Throwback 🙂 #Timeflies It's amazing to see how a year flies by without even realising. Thank you for those who attended. Welcome to the future. Can't wait to see more of this this year. Thank you @federicobrunnerph And @jesuscreagh for welcoming me as your student 💯x💯 #Alwayslearning. @alexandersalvoni we should do some great cases together as we used to #dpacreaghbrunner #dpaphotography #dentalphotography #dentalaesthetics #dsdinstructor #oslo #tannlege #snow #norway

A post shared by Manu Núñez (@man_oo_loo) on Mar 7, 2018 at 2:42pm PST