Amy Winehouse como todos querríamos recordarla

I’m very proud to announce the upcoming release of my first photography book, Amy Winehouse by Blake Wood, being published by @taschen this summer. This book is a love letter to my best friend, a recollection of beautiful memories and truths we shared. I’ve always fought for others to see Amy for who she was at her core, not the narrative the media created. In 85 color and black-and-white photographs, I share with you her brilliant loving light. Thank you @nancyjosales for helping me tell my story. This is my ode to you Amy with all my heart x Click the link in my bio to order ❤️

