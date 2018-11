View this post on Instagram

Hands down best bday present EVER IN LIFE !!!!!! The 2018 fantasy bra 😭😍🙈🌟❤️ This is for everyone that believes in hard work and goes after their wildest dreams !!!! ⭐️ thanks for making mine come true @victoriassecret #edrazek @monica.mitro ❣️❣️❣️❣️can’t wait to wear the million dollar bra down the runway in the #vsfashionshow in a couple of days!