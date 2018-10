View this post on Instagram

All the love to HRH Princess Eugenie, Mrs Brooksbank and her lovely new husband Jack. Im so so honoured to have been asked to design the bespoke look she wore for the day 2 wedding celebrations at Windsor in collaboration with her brilliant stylist @styletonic_sarahprice. The pale pink biker jacket was embroidered with the words ‘Mrs Brooksbank’ in the Princess’ own handwriting 💙