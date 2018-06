#News So cute! The Duke of Cambridge was presented with satchels for his three children during visit to Liverpool. The satchels were made by the Leather Satchel Company of the Albert Dock. Each Satchel has the names of George, Charlotte, and Louis. Makers Keith and Gail Hanshaw said, “The bag is called a Mini Windsor, before all this came about. So we produced three bags for the children – Mini Windsors for the mini-Windsors.” The Duke said, according to the Liverpool Echo: “Charlotte will be obsessed with that — I’ll never be able to get it off her.” He also confirmed to them that Princess Charlotte loves pink, after The Duchess revealed it was Charlotte’s favourite colour last November.💗 – #RoyalFamily #Royals #PrinceWilliam #KateMiddleton #CatherineMiddleton #DukeofCambridge #DuchessofCambridge #PrinceGeorge #PrincessCharlotte #PrinceLouis #UnitedKingdom #UK #🇬🇧 #RoyalBaby

