“What I put on the runway was inspired by many different kinds of men: the street-style star, the high fashion man, the boardroom executive. I conceived these clothes thinking that each of them could find something that perfectly fits his personal style. These are men who do not care about the rules and that is exactly what I love: they have an opinion and make their own style choices.” @donatella_versace Watch the highlights from the #VersaceSS19 men’s show. #MFW See more at the link in bio.

