View this post on Instagram

The Icon Shawn Carter also known as Jay-Z during 50th NAACP Image Awards was wearing the most expensive @richardmilleofficial ever produced, A unique RM056 Tourbillon split seconds chronograph in blue sapphire. The entire masterpiece is cut and milled from solid blocks of sapphire. The production of this sapphire structure took years of research and testing in order to ensure an adequate response to the demands of strength and comfort. Limited edition of 1 piece. Price : $ 2,500,000.00 #RichardMille #jayz #watches #luxury #InsaneLuxuryLife Photo : @beyonce