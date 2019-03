View this post on Instagram

@zara is at the top of the #MakeMySize list bc they have been making me feel bad in the fitting room for years. In fact, I stopped even trying about 6 years ago. Went in today, same deal. This is an XL and I can’t get my arms down let alone try to close the front. You guys called out @zara a lot in the comments, so thank you!!! Keep tagging and posting your frustrated photos! (Ps this one is for you @alexmichaelmay 💋)