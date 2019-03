View this post on Instagram

The Pin Dress from the Spring Summer 1994 collection which mixed eveningwear and punk details in a way that had never been done before. It was the perfect celebration of a woman’s body and her sensuality, an affirmation of women’s empowerment. @elizabethhurley1 wears the #VersacePreFall19 dress on @harpersbazaarus, inspired by her red carpet debut look from 1994. #VersaceEditorials _ Photographer: @damon_baker Stylist: @ann_caruso