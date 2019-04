View this post on Instagram

The Five-Time Champions League Winner @cristiano was spotted wearing a @bulgariofficial Octo Tourbillon Full Baguette diamonds. The 41 mm white gold case is set with 271 baguette-cut diamonds (11.92 carats). The full diamond pavé dial is invisibly set with 180 baguette-cut diamonds (7.2 carats), and the blue alligator leather strap features an 18K white gold folding buckle set with 35 diamonds (1.25 carat). Limited edition of 8 pieces. Price : $ 790,000.00 #Bulgari #cristiano #tourbillon #watches #luxury #InsaneLuxuryLife Photo : @globesoccer