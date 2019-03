View this post on Instagram

MULES are the boho-chic touch to every Spring/Summer look🌵So don’t miss our limited edition @vidorreta_es X The Blonde Salad “ciao bella” espadrilles mules, you can find them only on our e-shop! 💙 #theblondesalad #newcollection #ss19 #mules #espadrilles #shopnow