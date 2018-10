El gran salto de la hija de Kate Moss en la industria de la moda

View this post on Instagram

✨Introducing #LilaMoss, the newest face of #MarcJacobsBeauty.✨ ⠀ ⠀ "When I met @lilamoss for the first time in 2008, I was on a holiday in Ibiza and went to Formentera for the day to visit with her mom, Kate Moss, and other friends and family. At just 6 years old, Lila’s strong character, demeanor and great beauty was already very apparent. The next time I saw Lila was in August of 2011 at Kate’s wedding, her character was even more dynamic and her beauty even greater. This past July is that last time I saw Lila when Kate brought her to the set of our @marcbeauty campaign shoot with @davidsimsofficial. It was a bit surreal to have Kate in the studio with Lila as it brought back memories of the first time I met Kate when she was 18 years old and cast to walk for the Perry Ellis’ Spring/Summer 1993 Grunge Collection. ✨Kate and I become very close after the Grunge Collection and remain lifelong friends (much of which is very well documented!). When Lila came to NYC to work with us in July to be the face of our latest beauty campaign it felt a bit like an intersection of my personal and professional life coming full circle as we gathered in the studio with @davidsimsofficial, @kegrand, @guidopalau, @dianekendal and @katemossagency. ✨It is with great pride and a full heart that I share this (first) image from our shoot with the incredible @lilamoss in her first ever campaign for @marcbeauty. Lila’s beauty, composure, patience and kindness made this project even more special than I could have imagined. With each look we photographed, she got into each character effortlessly and gracefully. Thank you, Lila, for being a part of this extremely special project and thank you, @katemossagency and @jeffersonhack for allowing us the privilege to work with your beautiful daughter. Love, @themarcjacobs" ⠀ ⠀ Photographed by @DavidSimsOfficial ⠀ Styled by @KeGrand ⠀ Hair by @GuidoPalau ⠀ Makeup by @Diane.Kendal