La tradición y los detalles que esconde el bautizo de Archie

La tradición ha jugado hoy un papel fundamental en el bautizo de Archie Harrison Moutbatten. El primogénito de los duques de Sussex, el príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, ha tenido hoy su primera ceremonia religiosa dos meses después de su nacimiento. Por supuesto, ha habido varios detalles del enclave que sirven como homenaje a la casa real británica. El pequeño Archie, en los brazos de su madre, ha lucido un trajecito de cristianar con inmensos bordados y largo faldón que caía bajos sus piececitos. La prenda original fue elaborada hace 178 años, en el 1841, cuando Janet Sutherland lo confeccionó por orden de la reina Victoria en 1841
View this post on Instagram
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
La pieza que Archie ha llevado es una réplica confeccionada hace 11 años, debido a que el desgaste lógico de la original con el paso del tiempo lo hacía demasiado frágil. Durante los últimos 11 años todos los infantes, incluidos sus primos, han lucido esta prenda durante sus bautizos.
No ha sido el único detalle familiar del bautizo, ya que la fotografía oficial contaba con un homenaje de Harry a su madre, Diana de Gales. Se trata del mismo sofá, verde con tallado dorado, donde Lady Di le sostenía durante el bautizo del príncipe. Además, dicho mueble también salió en las fotografías oficiales de la boda de los duques de Sussex. | [LEER MÁS: El bañador que une a Malena Costa, Sara Carbonero y Tamara Gorro]