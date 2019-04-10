Nuevo proyecto para el duque de Sussex. El príncipe Harry y Oprah Winfrey van a coproducir un serie de documentales para Apple centrados en la salud mental. Un proyecto que abarcará no solo los problemas de salud mental, sino que también pretende aportar a los espectadores las herramientas necesarias para afrontar de una manera saludable los diferentes retos que se les planteen en momentos difíciles de su vida.
View this post on Instagram
We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020. The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform. The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive. This commitment builds on The Duke of Sussex’s long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve. His Royal Highness has spent many years working with communities throughout the UK and young people across the Commonwealth to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and broaden the conversation of mental wellness to accelerate change for a more compassionate, connected and positive society. Quote from HRH: “I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive – sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”
“Creo firmemente que una buena salud mental es la clave de un poderoso liderazgo, una comunidad productiva y una actitud firme ante la vida. Nuestra esperanza es que esta serie sea positiva, esclarecedora e inclusiva, que comparta historias globales de personas luchando por salir de los lugares más oscuros y nos permita entendernos a nosotros mismos mejor. Estoy muy orgulloso de trabajar con Oprah en esta serie que hemos desarrollado durante varios meses”. Con estas palabras ha anunciado el proyecto el propio Harry el proyecto a través de la recién estrenada cuenta de Instagram de los duques de Sussex.
Una iniciativa que reafirma el compromiso de Harry con la salud mental.Ya en 2017, junto con el príncipe Guillermo y la duquesa de Cambridge, el príncipe Harry impulsó la iniciativa Heads Together , para acabar con los prejuicios en torno a las enfermedades mentales y motivar un entorno saludable en todos los ambientes, tanto de trabajo y estudio como personales.
A punto de convertirse en padre, no se han revelado apenas detalles de este nuevo poyecto, en el que es más que probable que Harry se centre una cvez concluya su baja de paternidad. Y es que el Duque comentó que tenía pensado tomarse un tiempo de descanso para acompañar a Meghan en los primeros días de la vida del bebé.. [LEER MÁS: EXCLUSIVA | La esteticista de Rosalía nos cuenta el secreto inconfesable de sus uñas: precio e inconvenientes]