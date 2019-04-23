Buckingham Palace busca nueva ocupación para el príncipe Harry y África podría ser el destino elegido para que los duques de Sussex inicien una nueva etapa de su vida tras el nacimiento de su primer hijo. Aunque por ahora no hay confirmación oficial del posible traslado de la pareja ni del nuevo rol que desempeñarán al servicio de la Corona, el último post de la cuenta de los Sussex nos ha dado una divertida idea de a lo que podría dedicarse el hijo de Diana de Gales en tierras africanas.
Aprovechando la celebración Día Internacional de la Madre Tierra, Harry ha compartido en su recién estrenado perfil oficial -que ya cuenta con más de cinco millones de seguidores- ocho fotografías tomadas por él mismo acompañadas de un mensaje en el que pide que se tome conciencia de la importancia de cuidar y proteger el planeta, nuestro hogar.
View this post on Instagram
Today is #earthday – an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home. The above, Their Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand. Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900’s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today. Next, we invite you to scroll through a series of 8 photos taken by The Duke of Sussex©️DOS sharing his environmental POV including: Africa’s Unicorn, the rhino. These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things! They have adapted to earth’s changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here we are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us. A critical ecosystem, Botswana’s Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife. Huge bush fires, predominantly started by humans, are altering the entire river system; the ash kills the fish as the flood comes in and the trees that don’t burn become next year’s kindling. Desert lions are critically endangered due partly to human wildlife conflict, habitat encroachment and climate change. 96% of mammals on our 🌍 are either livestock or humans, meaning only 4% remaining are wild animals. Orca and Humpback whale populations are recovering in Norway thanks to the protection of their fisheries. Proof that fishing sustainably can benefit us all. Roughly 3/4 of Guyana is forested, its forests are highly diverse with 1,263 known species of wildlife and 6,409 species of plants. Many countries continue to try and deforest there for the global demand for timber. We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans. Micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too. When a fenced area passes its carrying capacity for elephants, they start to encroach into farmland causing havoc for communities. Here @AfricanParksNetwork relocated 500 Elephants to another park within Malawi to reduce the pressure on human wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism. Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but everyday #earthday
Una galería de imágenes que arranca con una fotografía de Harry y Meghan paseando por un bosque de Nueva Zelanda y que incluye instantáneas de varios lugares del mundo, como Botsuana -un lugar muy especial para la pareja-, Noruega o Guyana.
Pese a que las imágenes hablan por sí mismas, el Príncipe ha querido acompañarlas de textos llenos de poesía. De esta manera, habla del rinoceronte como el ‘unicornio africano’ y asegura que cada uno puede marcar la diferencia, no solo hoy, sino todos los días.
Si bien la galería incluye instantáneas de varios lugares del mundo que el nieto de la Reina ha visitado, lo cierto es que la mayor parte de ellas se concentran en el continente africano, lo que acrecienta los rumores sobre un posible traslado de la pareja a la zona, algo que no sería extraño dada la intensa relación de Harry con África.
A falta de que Palacio confirme la mudanza -y sobre todo que nazca el bebé- Harry puede ofrecerse a ejercer de fotógrafo en tierras africanas, que está claro que le apasiona y no se le da nada mal. | [LEER MÁS: Las vacaciones secretas de Cristiano Ronaldo y Georgina]