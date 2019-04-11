Meghan Markle no seguirá la estela de Kate Middleton ni de Diana de Gales. Tal como ha confirmado el Palacio de Buckingham -y no Kensington ya que los anuncios relativos a los Sussex dependen ahora de Buckingham-, los duques de Sussex han tomado la decisión de mantener los planes relativos al nacimiento de su primer hijo en privado.
What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️
De esta manera no podremos saber si el bebé nace en un hospital o lo hace en Frogmore Cottage, como se ha especulado en los últimos días. Está claro que Meghan Markle marca un nuevo camino en la Familia Real Británica aunque si se tiene en cuenta que su bebé no está destinado a ser el futuro rey, tampoco es tan relevante.