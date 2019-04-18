Meghan Markle, ¿la mano que maneja el Instagram de los duques de Sussex?

Uno de los requisitos que tuvo que asimilar Meghan Markle cuando comenzó su vida como esposa del príncipe Harry fue el renunciar a sus redes sociales. Y eso que se trataba de una mujer muy activa en ‘The Tig’, su portal de contenidos donde hablaba de estilo de vida. Su nuevo rol exigía que su sitio web quedase cerrado e inactivo. Pero ahora, la exactriz podría haber vuelto a usar Instagram.
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe – from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.
¿Cómo? La mayoría de la prensa inglesa asegura que la cuenta oficial de los duques de Sussex la maneja en la sombra la propia Meghan Markle. Para sostener una afirmación tan contundente, los periodistas británicos se basan en el estilo informal con el que está escrita una de las últimas publicaciones. En ella los duques agradecen a quienes hicieron donaciones en lugar de regalos para el bebé que está a punto de nacer. “Has marcado la diferencia” y “es realmente interesante ver el tono informal y personal que usan las publicaciones de los Duques de Sussex, dirigiéndose directamente al lector: ‘Hiciste que esto sucediera, gracias”, comentan los medios.
Otra de las sospechas nace del lenguaje utilizado por Meghan para responder. Sobre todo a la hora de referirse a los pañales como ‘diapers’, un término estadounidense, en vez del habitual ‘nappies’ que utilizan los británicos.
Really interesting to see the informal and personal tone the #SussexRoyal social posts use, directly addressing the reader – “You made this happen. Thank you”.
— Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) April 15, 2019
Lejos de criticarlo, los expertos en Casa Real de Inglaterra apoyan la idea de que Meghan Markle se quite la careta y diga claramente que es ella quién se ocupa de gestionar la cuenta oficial de los duques de Sussex en Instagram: “Creo que Meghan ha escrito la mayor parte de los mensajes de su cuenta de Instagram. Bien por ella. ¿Por qué no debemos esperar que los protagonistas no hagan las cosas de forma directa en vez de decirle a su personal que se haga cargo?”.