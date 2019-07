View this post on Instagram

Spending time in the Hamptons with my Goddess and our family is so refreshing. Family is everything to me. Being in a relationship with someone who plays video games with you, dances with you, takes walks on the beach with you, kicks ass at escape rooms and stares at the stars with you. Not to mention the deep life enhancing conversations we have, is literally heaven on Earth. Life can't get better than this. I feel blessed and a better man for having a woman like @princessmarthalouise thanks sis @angelina.verrett for taking picture. Tribe who lights your fire and makes life great for you?