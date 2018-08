PUROEXPERIENCE Spend the day poolside on a comfy sunbed, enjoy a massage by the sea or take a refreshing dip in the pool. Link in bio. #puroexperience #purobeachpalma #purobeach #beachclub #mallorca #holidays #oasis #relax

A post shared by Purobeach Palma (@purobeachpalma) on Oct 10, 2017 at 10:50am PDT