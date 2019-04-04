Hilaria Baldwin ha sorprendido al mundo entero al anunciar en Instagram que estaba embarazada de su quinto hijo junto a Alec Baldwin. Sin embargo, la buena nueva ha quedado empañada porque unas líneas más abajo desveló que el embarazo era de riesgo y que tenía bastantes probabilidades de perder el bebé. Aún así, la mallorquina quiso compartir la noticia con todos sus seguidores compartiendo una foto en ropa interior y tocándose la tripa.
I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies…and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it’s important to show the truth…because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty…but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family…My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.
“Quiero compartir con vosotros que es muy probable que tenga un aborto repentino”. Así de contundente empezaba Hilaria Baldwin la publicación. Entonces, ¿por qué lo compartía?: “Creo que es importante mostrar la verdad … porque mi trabajo es ayudar a las personas siendo real y abierto. Además, no tengo vergüenza ni vergüenza con esta experiencia (…) Quiero ser parte del esfuerzo para normalizar el aborto involuntario y eliminar el estigma de él. Hay tantos secretos durante el primer trimestre. Esto funciona para algunos, pero personalmente lo encuentro agotador. Tengo náuseas, estoy cansada, mi cuerpo está cambiando. Y tengo que fingir que todo está bien, y realmente no lo está. No quiero tener que fingir más. Espero que lo entiendan”.
Acto seguido, Hilaria confesó en qué punto está su embarazo: “Esto es lo que está pasando ahora: el embrión tiene un latido del corazón, pero no es fuerte, y el bebé no está creciendo mucho. Así que esperamos, y esto es difícil. Tanta incertidumbre … pero las posibilidades de que este sea un embarazo viable son muy muy pequeñas. Tengo plena confianza en que mi familia y yo superaremos esto, incluso si el viaje es difícil”.
De nacer, el pequeño se sumaría al resto de vástagos que Hilaria tiene con el tío de Justin Bieber: Carmen Gabriela (5), Leonardo Ángel (2), Rafael Thomas (3) y Romeo (10 meses). Serían cinco hijos en cinco años, una cifra nada baladí.