De Naty Abascal a Victoria Beckham: las redes lloran la muerte de Karl Lagerfeld

El mundo de la moda está de luto. El diseñador Karl Lagerfeld ha fallecido este martes a los 85 años en el Hospital Americano de París, Neuilly-sur-Seine, una noticia que ha dejado desolado a su círculo así como a los que admiraban sus creaciones. Han sido muchos los rostros conocidos los que se han despedido del ‘Kaiser’ a través de sus redes sociales, desde Naty Abascal, Victoria Beckham o Bella Haid.
Dear Karl, thank you for all the sparkles …. thank you bringing beauty and lightness in our world, so much color in the darkness, so much wit in our dull days. I think you wouldn’t have wished for too many tears or too many flowers but you will be missed. The whole world and I will miss you. RIP 🙏 Cher Karl, merci pour toutes ces étincelles ✨…. merci d’avoir apporté tant de beauté et de légèreté dans ce monde si lourd, tant de couleurs dans cette grisaille, tant d’esprit dans cette époque éteinte. Je crois que vous n’auriez pas aimé trop de larmes, trop de fleurs ou de couronnes mais vous allez beaucoup manquer. À moi comme au monde entier.
Nothing feels right today..at a loss for words and so heartbroken by the loss of Karl. His humor, wit , love and passion for fashion will live on forever. Thank you for the inspiration that you gave to this world and for all of the hearts that you touched in the process. Every time I saw you it felt like the first time & I will miss your hugs so much. I feel so lucky to have been in your presence. Sending my love to the Lagerfeld family and to all closest to him. I am so sorry. We all love you so much .💔 Rest In Peace KL❤️