Destacados:
Más
    •  
    redes sociales

    De Naty Abascal a Victoria Beckham: las redes lloran la muerte de Karl Lagerfeld

    Victoria Beckham o Naty Abascal
    Victoria Beckham o Naty Abascal son algunos de los famosos que se han querido despedir de él /Gtres
    Comentar

    El diseñador ha fallecido a los 85 años

    El mundo de la moda está de luto. El diseñador Karl Lagerfeld  ha fallecido este martes a los 85 años en el Hospital Americano de París, Neuilly-sur-Seine, una noticia que ha dejado desolado a su círculo así como a los que admiraban sus creaciones. Han sido muchos los rostros conocidos los que se han despedido del ‘Kaiser’ a través de sus redes sociales, desde Naty Abascal, Victoria Beckham o Bella Haid. 

    View this post on Instagram

    🖤 thank u #karllagerfeld

    A post shared by Maria Escote (@maria_escote) on

    Temas

    Últimas noticias