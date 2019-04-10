Se cumple la premonición más amarga de Hilaria Baldwin en último embarazo

No pudo ser. Hilaria Baldwin ha perdido el bebé que esperaba, el que hubiera sido quinto hijo junto a Alec Baldwin. Hace tan solo cinco días que la instructora de yoga había confirmado en su cuenta de Instagram que se había quedado embarazada, pero a la par que desvelaba que las posibilidades de abortar eran muy altas. Y así ha sido. Para anunciarlo, también ha utilizado su perfil.
View this post on Instagram
There was no heartbeat today at my scan…so it’s over…but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here. I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate. Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories. We are stronger together…I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life. Much love and appreciation to all of you 💜
Con una foto de su familia al completo, Hilaria Baldwin anunciaba la mala noticia: “No hubo latidos hoy… así que se terminó, pero tengo unos latidos muy fuertes y sorprendentes aquí. Estoy rodeada de tanto amor y me siento tan afortunada. Gracias a todos por escuchar, por su apoyo y por compartir sus propias historias personales. Juntos somos más fuertes. Espero que esta conversación siga creciendo y que nos mantengamos unidos a través de los momentos hermosos y desafiantes de la vida. Mucho amor y aprecio para todos ustedes”.
View this post on Instagram
I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies…and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it’s important to show the truth…because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty…but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family…My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.
La instructora de yoga ha encajado con optimismo este mal trago ya que desde el principio las posibilidades de que el bebé salieran adelantas eran muy escasas: “Esto es lo que está pasando ahora: el corazón del embrión está latiendo, pero no es muy fuerte y el bebé tampoco está creciendo mucho. Así que ahora solo nos queda esperar, que es algo muy difícil. Tengo tanta incertidumbre. Pero sé que las posibilidades de que este embarazo sea viable son muy pequeñas. Aunque tengo plena confianza en que mi familia y yo superaremos esto incluso si el viaje es difícil”. No obstante, ella le está agradecida a la vida de igual manera. | [LEER MÁS: El pasado pasa factura: las cuentas pendientes que los supervivientes dejan en España]